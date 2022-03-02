iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC) Shares Sold by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lowered its stake in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 456 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned approximately 0.10% of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF worth $1,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF during the second quarter worth $44,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF during the third quarter worth $49,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF during the third quarter worth $85,000. Element Wealth LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 5,936.4% during the third quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 1,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,959 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 28.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the period.

Shares of IPAC stock opened at $59.93 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $62.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.15. iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF has a 1-year low of $58.76 and a 1-year high of $70.41.

