iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Bought by Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 48.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 18,979 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,813 shares in the last quarter. Woodstock Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 27,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,191,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 21,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,677,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter.

IWM traded up $3.99 on Wednesday, reaching $203.48. The company had a trading volume of 1,351,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,559,232. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $187.92 and a 1 year high of $244.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $207.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $218.82.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

