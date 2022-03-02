iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) Shares Bought by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $2,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 4,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 3,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Somerset Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Somerset Group LLC now owns 17,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 22,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IJK traded up $1.67 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $77.54. 13,533 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 414,530. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.53. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $71.16 and a 12 month high of $88.25.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

