Italo (XTA) Price Hits $0.0004 on Top Exchanges

Italo (CURRENCY:XTA) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 2nd. Over the last seven days, Italo has traded up 15.5% against the U.S. dollar. Italo has a market capitalization of $7,860.07 and approximately $42.00 worth of Italo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Italo coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Italo alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002277 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001742 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.65 or 0.00042444 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,951.09 or 0.06717294 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43,947.18 or 1.00032747 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.14 or 0.00043560 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.51 or 0.00046696 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002707 BTC.

About Italo

Italo’s total supply is 27,891,126 coins and its circulating supply is 17,891,126 coins. Italo’s official Twitter account is @italocoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Italo is /r/ITALOCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Italo is italo.network

Italo Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Italo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Italo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Italo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Italo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Italo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.