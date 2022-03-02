Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB) Hits New 12-Month Low at $2.64

Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.64 and last traded at $3.08, with a volume of 42876 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.17.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Itaú Corpbanca in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Itaú Corpbanca in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.51, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.87.
Itaú Corpbanca Company Profile (NYSE:ITCB)
Itaú Corpbanca engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It specializes in banking products such as financing, leasing, loans, insurance and credit cards. It operates through the following geographical segments: Chile and Colombia. The Chile segment consists of commercial and corporate banking, real estate and construction, large companies, retail banking, personal banking, small business, retail companies, Banco Condell consumer banking, international and treasury and other financial services.
