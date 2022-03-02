ITE Group (LON:ITE) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $82.51

Shares of ITE Group plc (LON:ITE – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 82.51 ($1.11) and traded as high as GBX 83.30 ($1.12). ITE Group shares last traded at GBX 82.50 ($1.11), with a volume of 643,581 shares trading hands.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 82.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 82.51. The company has a market capitalization of £611.83 million and a PE ratio of -91.67.
About ITE Group (LON:ITE)
Featured Stories
- Ross Stores Moves Higher On Greatly Improved Long Term Outlook
- 3 Best Textile and Apparel Stocks Right Now
- Semiconductor Stocks to Watch as Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates
- Hormel, Another Consumer Staple The Institutions Are Buying
- Can Coinbase Turn Things Around in 2022?
Receive News & Ratings for ITE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.