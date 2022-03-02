J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.24, MarketWatch Earnings reports. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 9.72%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE SJM traded up $4.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $130.83. 82,150 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 819,636. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $138.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.12. J. M. Smucker has a 12 month low of $112.33 and a 12 month high of $145.82.

Get J. M. Smucker alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.65%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on J. M. Smucker from $107.00 to $111.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Guggenheim raised J. M. Smucker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $136.00 to $146.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on J. M. Smucker from $138.00 to $131.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.58.

In related news, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.97, for a total transaction of $1,389,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Geoff E. Tanner sold 10,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.23, for a total value of $1,387,690.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in J. M. Smucker during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 2,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 6,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. Finally, Richwood Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in J. M. Smucker during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile (Get Rating)

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.