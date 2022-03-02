Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 1,963 Shares of BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lowered its position in shares of BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 833,186 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,963 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 2.11% of BellRing Brands worth $25,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 7,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of BellRing Brands during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA boosted its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA now owns 122,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of BellRing Brands during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 54.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares in the last quarter.

Get BellRing Brands alerts:

NYSE:BRBR opened at $25.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $989.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.99. BellRing Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.36 and a 52 week high of $34.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.50.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. BellRing Brands had a net margin of 2.20% and a negative return on equity of 1.30%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. Analysts expect that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

BRBR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of BellRing Brands in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of BellRing Brands in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BellRing Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BellRing Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.25.

BellRing Brands Company Profile (Get Rating)

BellRing Brands, Inc manufactures and sells nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, and nutrition bars and supplements. The company provides its products primarily under the Premier Protein, Premier Nutrition, Dymatize, PowerBar, Bell Ring, Joint Juice, and Supreme Protein brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BellRing Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BellRing Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.