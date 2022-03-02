Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:ATIP)

ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:ATIP – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for ATI Physical Therapy in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.11) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.05). Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ATI Physical Therapy’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.09) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.06 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on ATIP. Citigroup initiated coverage on ATI Physical Therapy in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $3.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ATI Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.28.

NYSE ATIP opened at $1.89 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.02. ATI Physical Therapy has a 12 month low of $1.77 and a 12 month high of $10.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grosvenor Holdings L.L.C. bought a new stake in ATI Physical Therapy during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,267,000. Knighthead Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ATI Physical Therapy by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Knighthead Capital Management LLC now owns 8,239,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,932,000 after buying an additional 464,057 shares during the last quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of ATI Physical Therapy by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 4,872,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,517,000 after buying an additional 1,106,026 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of ATI Physical Therapy by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,685,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,005,000 after buying an additional 385,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Alternative Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of ATI Physical Therapy in the 3rd quarter worth about $10,832,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

ATI Physical Therapy, Inc provides outpatient physical therapy services in the United States. It offers physical therapy, workers' comp rehab, sports medicine, hand therapy, women's health, specialty therapies, home health, complimentary injury screenings, and fitness centers through its 900 locations.

