Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Hang Seng Bank Limited’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:HSNGY)

Hang Seng Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:HSNGY – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Hang Seng Bank in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.04 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.10. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Hang Seng Bank’s FY2023 earnings at $1.26 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Hang Seng Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th.

OTCMKTS HSNGY opened at $18.15 on Wednesday. Hang Seng Bank has a 12 month low of $16.80 and a 12 month high of $21.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.73.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a $0.2106 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th.

Hang Seng Bank Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and related financial services to individual, corporate, commercial, small and medium-sized enterprise, and institutional customers in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other.

