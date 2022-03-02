JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) Price Target to $8.00

BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $15.00 to $8.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 23.46% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on BTRS. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on BTRS in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on BTRS from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut BTRS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on BTRS from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on BTRS from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BTRS presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.70.

NASDAQ BTRS traded up $0.88 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.48. The stock had a trading volume of 24,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 670,246. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.94 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.58. BTRS has a twelve month low of $5.28 and a twelve month high of $18.30.

BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.04). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.61) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that BTRS will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Juli Spottiswood purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.82 per share, for a total transaction of $68,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Flint A. Lane acquired 34,386 shares of BTRS stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.84 per share, with a total value of $235,200.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 111,000 shares of company stock valued at $770,478 in the last quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BTRS by 3.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 60,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in BTRS by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in BTRS by 98.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,891 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in BTRS by 2.3% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 134,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in BTRS by 22.3% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 18,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 3,394 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.66% of the company’s stock.

BTRS Holdings Inc provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that simplify and automate B2B commerce. It offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections. These solutions integrate with various ecosystem players, including financial institutions, enterprise resource planning systems, and accounts payable software platforms, to help customers to transition from paper invoicing and check acceptance to electronic billing and payments.

