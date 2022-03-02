JPMorgan Global Growth & Income plc (LON:JGGI) to Issue GBX 4.24 Dividend

JPMorgan Global Growth & Income plc (LON:JGGI – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, February 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.24 ($0.06) per share on Friday, April 8th. This represents a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of JPMorgan Global Growth & Income stock opened at GBX 448.67 ($6.02) on Wednesday. JPMorgan Global Growth & Income has a twelve month low of GBX 385.65 ($5.17) and a twelve month high of GBX 475 ($6.37). The stock has a market capitalization of £715.83 million and a P/E ratio of 7.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 457 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 452.48.

About JPMorgan Global Growth & Income

JPMorgan Global Growth & Income plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of companies across all market capitalizations, with a bias towards large cap companies.

