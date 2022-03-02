JPMorgan Global Growth & Income plc (LON:JGGI) to Issue GBX 4.24 Dividend

JPMorgan Global Growth & Income plc (LON:JGGI – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, February 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.24 ($0.06) per share on Friday, April 8th. This represents a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Shares of JPMorgan Global Growth & Income stock opened at GBX 448.67 ($6.02) on Wednesday. JPMorgan Global Growth & Income has a twelve month low of GBX 385.65 ($5.17) and a twelve month high of GBX 475 ($6.37). The stock has a market capitalization of £715.83 million and a P/E ratio of 7.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 457 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 452.48.
