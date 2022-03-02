JSR (OTCMKTS:JSCPY) Downgraded to Neutral at Citigroup

Citigroup downgraded shares of JSR (OTCMKTS:JSCPY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

JSCPY opened at $30.00 on Tuesday. JSR has a 12-month low of $28.25 and a 12-month high of $39.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.77 and a 200-day moving average of $35.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

JSR Company Profile (Get Rating)

JSR Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic rubber and fine chemical materials. It operates through the following segments: Elastomers, Synthetic Resin, Digital Solution, Life Science and Others. The Elastomers segment produces and merchandises general purpose synthetic rubber for automobile tires, special high performance rubber for automotive components, thermoplastic elastomers for plastic enhancements, and emulsion for paper coating.

