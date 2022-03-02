JSR (OTCMKTS:JSCPY) Downgraded to Neutral at Citigroup

Citigroup downgraded shares of JSR (OTCMKTS:JSCPY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
JSCPY opened at $30.00 on Tuesday. JSR has a 12-month low of $28.25 and a 12-month high of $39.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.77 and a 200-day moving average of $35.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.
JSR Company Profile (Get Rating)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on JSR (JSCPY)
- 3 Defense Stocks to Consider During the Russia-Ukraine Conflict
- Pilgrim’s Pride Stock is Sprouting
- A Member of the Silent Majority? 4 Best Politically Conservative ETFs
- Golden Opportunities: 3 Ways to Play Surging Gold Prices
- A Tasty Opportunity For Shares Of Wendy’s
Receive News & Ratings for JSR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JSR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.