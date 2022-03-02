Julius Bär Gruppe AG (OTCMKTS:JBAXY) Short Interest Update

Julius Bär Gruppe AG (OTCMKTS:JBAXY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,000 shares, a drop of 88.1% from the January 31st total of 361,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,152,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

JBAXY traded down $0.42 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.15. The company had a trading volume of 186,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,860. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.33. Julius Bär Gruppe has a 12-month low of $11.09 and a 12-month high of $14.73.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on JBAXY shares. UBS Group raised Julius Bär Gruppe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Julius Bär Gruppe from CHF 72 to CHF 70 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Julius Bär Gruppe from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Julius Bär Gruppe from CHF 64 to CHF 65 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered Julius Bär Gruppe from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.50.

Julius Bär Gruppe AG engages in the provision of private banking services. Its services include discretionary mandates, investment advisory, open product and service platform, financial market services, investor services, financing, and wealth planning. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

