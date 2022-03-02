Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd Cuts Stock Position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 72.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 60,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 161,180 shares during the quarter. Airbnb comprises about 2.5% of Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $10,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ABNB. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Airbnb by 568.0% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in shares of Airbnb by 145.5% during the second quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Airbnb by 77.2% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in shares of Airbnb by 34.5% during the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.37% of the company’s stock.

ABNB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Airbnb from $194.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Gordon Haskett downgraded Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $194.94 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. JMP Securities upped their price target on Airbnb from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Airbnb from $169.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Airbnb from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $195.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Airbnb has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.22.

Shares of ABNB stock traded up $6.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $157.54. The stock had a trading volume of 233,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,328,796. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.71 and a 12-month high of $215.49. The company has a market cap of $100.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -204.32 and a beta of -0.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. Airbnb had a negative return on equity of 5.84% and a negative net margin of 5.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($10.88) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.36, for a total transaction of $6,454,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 130,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.88, for a total value of $24,034,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 637,295 shares of company stock valued at $109,376,699. Company insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

