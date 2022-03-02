Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd Invests $6.50 Million in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 16,700 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,497,000. SBA Communications accounts for approximately 1.6% of Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Torray LLC boosted its stake in SBA Communications by 0.4% during the third quarter. Torray LLC now owns 6,962 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,301,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in SBA Communications by 2.2% during the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,840 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its stake in SBA Communications by 1.8% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 2,320 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC boosted its stake in SBA Communications by 5.2% during the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 907 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in SBA Communications by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 436 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBAC stock traded up $5.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $321.74. 25,829 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 806,902. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $331.20 and its 200 day moving average is $343.36. The company has a market capitalization of $35.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.41 and a beta of 0.40. SBA Communications Co. has a 1 year low of $232.88 and a 1 year high of $391.15.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 27th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.25). SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 5.99% and a net margin of 13.09%. The company had revenue of $595.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.77 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that SBA Communications Co. will post 10.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 88.21%.

In other news, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $1,110,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas P. Hunt sold 1,087 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.93, for a total transaction of $397,765.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,087 shares of company stock worth $2,604,776 in the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SBAC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $405.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $370.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $400.00 to $385.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $407.00 to $384.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $405.00 to $377.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $384.23.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

