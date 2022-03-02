Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) Shares Acquired by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN – Get Rating) by 318.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,700 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.31% of Kaman worth $3,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in Kaman by 1,337.6% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 64,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,305,000 after acquiring an additional 60,126 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Kaman in the 3rd quarter valued at about $229,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kaman by 2,879.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 141,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,036,000 after acquiring an additional 136,435 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in Kaman in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,104,000. Finally, Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in Kaman by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 96,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,425,000 after acquiring an additional 15,799 shares during the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on KAMN shares. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Kaman from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kaman from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

KAMN stock opened at $40.63 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Kaman Co. has a one year low of $33.93 and a one year high of $57.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.88 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.17.

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04. Kaman had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 6.89%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Kaman Co. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Kaman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.96%.

Kaman Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and distribution of aircrafts, aircraft parts and components. It produces and markets proprietary aircraft bearings and components, super precision, miniature ball bearings, proprietary spring energized seals, springs and contacts, complex metallic and composite aero structures for commercial, military, and general aviation fixed and rotary wing aircraft, and safe and arming solutions for missile and bomb systems for the U.S.

