KARMA (KARMA) Price Hits $0.0051 on Major Exchanges

KARMA (CURRENCY:KARMA) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 2nd. One KARMA coin can now be purchased for about $0.0051 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, KARMA has traded 17.7% higher against the dollar. KARMA has a total market capitalization of $27.98 million and approximately $12.00 worth of KARMA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001458 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00004456 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000009 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000023 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.34 or 0.00044044 BTC.

KARMA Coin Profile

KARMA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It launched on February 3rd, 2014. KARMA’s total supply is 8,462,823,687 coins and its circulating supply is 5,450,532,381 coins. KARMA’s official website is www.karmaapp.io . The Reddit community for KARMA is /r/KARMAEOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . KARMA’s official message board is medium.com/@hello_11092 . KARMA’s official Twitter account is @KarmaBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Karma is a dapp that awards tokens for helping people through positive actions. Users also earn tokens by validating good deeds. Share tokens with those you feel deserve it for doing good in the world and promote a world of giving. “

KARMA Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KARMA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KARMA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KARMA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

