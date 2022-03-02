Karooooo Ltd. (NASDAQ:KARO) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Karooooo Ltd. (NASDAQ:KARO – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.74.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Karooooo from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Karooooo from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. 683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Karooooo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,929,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Karooooo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,270,000. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Karooooo by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 185,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,464,000 after acquiring an additional 111,071 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Karooooo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $423,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Karooooo by 19,900.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 9,950 shares in the last quarter. 28.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Karooooo stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.87. 16,665 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,475. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.48. The stock has a market cap of $702.86 million and a PE ratio of 31.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Karooooo has a 12 month low of $27.11 and a 12 month high of $42.50.

Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $48.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.41 million. Karooooo had a net margin of 15.75% and a return on equity of 26.04%. Sell-side analysts expect that Karooooo will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Karooooo (Get Rating)

Karooooo Ltd. develops a vehicle fleet management software solution. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Singapore.

