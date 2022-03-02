Kava.io (KAVA) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $147.08 Million

Kava.io (CURRENCY:KAVA) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 2nd. One Kava.io coin can now be bought for $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Kava.io has traded flat against the US dollar. Kava.io has a total market capitalization of $513.55 million and approximately $147.08 million worth of Kava.io was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $84.40 or 0.00190422 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001011 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.20 or 0.00025272 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001863 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $156.44 or 0.00352960 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.23 or 0.00054670 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000398 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00008093 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000445 BTC.

Kava.io Coin Profile

Kava.io (CRYPTO:KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 23rd, 2019. Kava.io’s total supply is 145,408,420 coins and its circulating supply is 91,443,180 coins. The official website for Kava.io is www.kava.io . Kava.io’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs . Kava.io’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a PoS blockchain built on Cosmos, with its own native KAVA token that is deployed in its governance model along with its multi-collateral backed USDX stable coin. “

Buying and Selling Kava.io

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava.io directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kava.io should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kava.io using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

