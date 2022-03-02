Kingfisher plc (LON:KGF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Kingfisher plc (LON:KGF – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 379.67 ($5.09).

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KGF shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Kingfisher in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 355 ($4.76) target price on shares of Kingfisher in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 450 ($6.04) target price on shares of Kingfisher in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 313 ($4.20) target price on shares of Kingfisher in a research note on Monday, January 31st.

Shares of LON:KGF traded down GBX 0.35 ($0.00) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 302.45 ($4.06). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,204,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,602,766. The stock has a market capitalization of £6.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 328.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 336.65. Kingfisher has a fifty-two week low of GBX 263.70 ($3.54) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 389.67 ($5.23). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.71, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, and internationally. The company also offers property investment, finance, digital, sourcing, and IT services. It operates approximately 1,380 stores in eight countries across Europe under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico DÃ©pÃ´t, Screwfix, TradePoint, and Koctas brands.

