Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,687 Shares of Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PICB)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PICB – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,151 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,687 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC owned 0.30% of Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Consultiva Wealth Management CORP. acquired a new stake in Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $82,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF by 38.3% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 4,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF by 13.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 2,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $556,000.

Get Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

PICB stock opened at $26.26 on Wednesday. Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $25.65 and a twelve month high of $29.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.89.

PowerShares International Corporate Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P International Corporate Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.