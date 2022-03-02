Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Has $596,000 Position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Get Rating) by 63.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 24,534 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF were worth $596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XME. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the third quarter worth about $49,000. J Arnold Wealth Management Co acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 121.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 76.9% during the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 14.9% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF alerts:

Shares of XME opened at $53.93 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a 12 month low of $35.71 and a 12 month high of $55.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.22.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.