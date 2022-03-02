Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Reduces Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,181 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 215 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 58.6% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,637 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,935,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 3,710 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 4,809 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the period. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 619.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 22,173 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,833,000 after buying an additional 19,092 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.87% of the company’s stock.

TMUS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on T-Mobile US from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $153.00 price target on T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $162.00 price target on T-Mobile US in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Barclays set a $150.00 price target on T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $175.00 price target on T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.76.

T-Mobile US stock opened at $123.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $116.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.94. The company has a market capitalization of $153.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.12, a PEG ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 0.53. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.51 and a fifty-two week high of $150.20.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $20.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.12 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.15% and a net margin of 4.21%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 120,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.40, for a total value of $14,448,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

