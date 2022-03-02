Kirin Holdings Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:KNBWY) Short Interest Update

Kirin Holdings Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:KNBWY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,300 shares, an increase of 220.5% from the January 31st total of 13,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 106,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

OTCMKTS:KNBWY traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.18. The stock had a trading volume of 106,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,454. Kirin has a 12-month low of $15.64 and a 12-month high of $21.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $13.49 billion, a PE ratio of 25.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.40.

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Kirin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Kirin Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of beverages and pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Japan Beer and Spirits, Japan Non-Alcoholic Beverages, Oceania Integrated Beverages, Pharmaceuticals, and Other. The Japan Beer and Spirits segment manufactures and sells beer, sparkling wine, Western liquor, and other alcoholic beverages through its subsidiary.

