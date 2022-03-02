Klaytn Price Hits $1.19 on Exchanges (KLAY)

Klaytn (CURRENCY:KLAY) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 2nd. During the last week, Klaytn has traded down 2.7% against the US dollar. Klaytn has a total market cap of $3.13 billion and $76.61 million worth of Klaytn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Klaytn coin can currently be purchased for $1.19 or 0.00002710 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002282 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001745 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.46 or 0.00042104 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,948.02 or 0.06724405 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,874.78 or 1.00077773 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.61 or 0.00044737 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.74 or 0.00047307 BTC.

Osmosis (OSMO) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.96 or 0.00025000 BTC.

Klaytn Profile

Klaytn’s genesis date was October 4th, 2018. Klaytn’s total supply is 10,782,297,981 coins and its circulating supply is 2,637,088,988 coins. Klaytn’s official Twitter account is @klaytn_official . The official message board for Klaytn is medium.com/klaytn . The official website for Klaytn is www.klaytn.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Kakao’s global public blockchain project Klaytn is an enterprise-grade, service-centric platform that brings user-friendly blockchain experience to millions. It combines the best features of both public blockchains (decentralized data & control, distributed governance) and private blockchains (low latency, high scalability) via an efficient 'hybrid' design. Klaytn is secured by participation from numerous highly-reputable brands around the globe, working together to create a reliable business platform atop a robust system of decentralized trust. “

Klaytn Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klaytn directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Klaytn should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Klaytn using one of the exchanges listed above.

