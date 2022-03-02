Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KNRRY) Trading Down 2.4%

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KNRRY – Get Rating) traded down 2.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as $21.83 and last traded at $21.95. 50,575 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 10% from the average session volume of 45,804 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.49.

Several analysts have weighed in on KNRRY shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft from €99.00 ($111.24) to €97.00 ($108.99) in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, November 15th. Societe Generale raised shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Nord/LB raised shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft from €102.00 ($114.61) to €92.00 ($103.37) in a research note on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.33.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.46.

Knorr-Bremse AG engages in the manufacture and sale of braking systems for rail and commercial vehicles. It operates through the Rail Vehicle Systems and Commercial Vehicle Systems segments. The Rail Vehicle Systems segment supplies products and services for local public transport vehicles, such as metros, light rail vehicles (LRV), freight cars, locomotives, regional and high-speed trains, and monorails.

