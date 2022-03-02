Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 22.21% and a net margin of 5.15%. Kohl’s’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.22 earnings per share.

NYSE KSS traded up $2.51 on Wednesday, reaching $59.31. The stock had a trading volume of 42,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,989,273. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $54.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.21. Kohl’s has a 1-year low of $43.67 and a 1-year high of $64.80. The company has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.91.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. This is a positive change from Kohl’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.58%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in Kohl’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $238,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kohl’s during the fourth quarter worth about $393,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Kohl’s by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 26,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after buying an additional 1,494 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Kohl’s by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 44,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,201,000 after buying an additional 2,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Kohl’s by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 310,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,228,000 after buying an additional 89,284 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

KSS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $73.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Kohl’s from $55.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kohl’s from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Gordon Haskett downgraded Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and cut their price target for the company from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.62.

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children, home products, beauty products, and accessories. The stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

