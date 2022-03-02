Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 183.88%. The company had revenue of $681.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of NYSE KTB traded up $2.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.35. 7,193 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 372,880. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.47. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.62, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.20. Kontoor Brands has a one year low of $44.10 and a one year high of $69.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.19.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.76%.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kontoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Kontoor Brands from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.20.
Kontoor Brands Company Profile (Get Rating)
Kontoor Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of a portfolio of brands. It operates through the Wrangler and Lee segment. The company was founded on November 18, 2018 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.
