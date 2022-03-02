Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.650-$4.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.580. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.70 billion-$2.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.64 billion.Kontoor Brands also updated its FY22 guidance to $4.65-4.75 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KTB. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kontoor Brands from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Barclays raised their price objective on Kontoor Brands from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $78.20.

Kontoor Brands stock traded up $3.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.24. The stock had a trading volume of 15,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,880. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.96. Kontoor Brands has a fifty-two week low of $44.10 and a fifty-two week high of $69.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.20.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $681.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.44 million. Kontoor Brands had a return on equity of 183.88% and a net margin of 7.93%. Kontoor Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Kontoor Brands will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.76%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 146,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,523,000 after buying an additional 3,532 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Kontoor Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $4,878,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 69,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,567,000 after buying an additional 1,534 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 12.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 60,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,010,000 after buying an additional 6,537 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 39,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the period. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kontoor Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of a portfolio of brands. It operates through the Wrangler and Lee segment. The company was founded on November 18, 2018 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

