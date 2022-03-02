Krung Thai Bank Public (OTCMKTS:KGTFY) Trading Up 32%

Krung Thai Bank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KGTFY – Get Rating) shares were up 32% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $8.49 and last traded at $8.49. Approximately 300 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 2,317 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.43.
The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.51 and a 200-day moving average of $6.51.
About Krung Thai Bank Public (OTCMKTS:KGTFY)
