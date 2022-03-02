Krung Thai Bank Public (OTCMKTS:KGTFY) Trading Up 32%

Krung Thai Bank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KGTFY – Get Rating) shares were up 32% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $8.49 and last traded at $8.49. Approximately 300 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 2,317 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.43.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.51 and a 200-day moving average of $6.51.

Krung Thai Bank Public Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following business segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Treasury and Investment, and Others. The Retail Banking segment develops financial products and services for individual customers such as deposits, loans, payment for goods and services, and sale of products released by the banks subsidiaries and business alliances through network branches.

