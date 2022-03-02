Landis+Gyr Group AG (OTCMKTS:LDGYY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Landis+Gyr Group AG (OTCMKTS:LDGYY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 500.0% from the January 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered Landis+Gyr Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th.

Shares of Landis+Gyr Group stock remained flat at $$16.90 on Wednesday. Landis+Gyr Group has a 12-month low of $15.55 and a 12-month high of $19.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.47.

Landis+Gyr Group AG provides integrated energy management solutions to utilities sector in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers digital and prepayment electricity, commercial/industrial and grid, and smart gas meters; heat and water meters and solutions; load control devices; and system deployment, managed network, energy data management, and advanced meter solutions.

