Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Sells 5,216 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. cut its stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 70,349 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 5,216 shares during the quarter. Genuine Parts comprises approximately 1.4% of Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $9,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPC. Country Trust Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 376.2% during the 4th quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in Genuine Parts during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Genuine Parts during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its stake in Genuine Parts by 34.8% during the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 337 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 323.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 339 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $142.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.86.

Shares of GPC stock traded up $4.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $124.92. 31,815 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 669,512. The company has a market cap of $17.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $129.78. Genuine Parts has a 1-year low of $105.85 and a 1-year high of $142.97.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The specialty retailer reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.20. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 30.03%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 7.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.895 per share. This represents a $3.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is 52.24%.

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

