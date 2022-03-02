Latch, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTCH) Receives $11.54 Average PT from Brokerages

Latch, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTCH – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.49.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Latch from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $16.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Latch in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Latch from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Latch from $8.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Latch in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock.

Get Latch alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LTCH. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of Latch during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Latch by 435.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4,151 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Latch during the second quarter worth $43,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Latch by 151.9% in the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 5,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 3,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in Latch in the fourth quarter valued at $111,000. 45.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Latch stock traded down $0.23 on Wednesday, hitting $3.79. 1,783,548 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,754,433. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.83. Latch has a 1-year low of $3.69 and a 1-year high of $14.83.

About Latch (Get Rating)

Latch, Inc makes spaces better places to live, work, and visit through a system of software, devices, and services in the United States. Its products include LatchOS for Commercial Office, a commercial solution that would extend smart access, visitor and delivery management, smart device and sensor control, connectivity, and identity and personalization solutions to meet the needs of modern office spaces; Latch Visitor Express, a contactless visitor entry system; The Latch Lens Partner Program that enables access device partners to leverage Latch's software and Latch Lens; LatchID, an identification system that creates a network of users, across spaces, and devices; and Latch C2, a smart access solution for retrofits and new construction.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Latch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Latch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.