Lethean (LTHN) Price Tops $0.0007

Lethean (CURRENCY:LTHN) traded 6.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 2nd. Lethean has a total market capitalization of $560,372.73 and $508.00 worth of Lethean was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lethean coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Lethean has traded 6.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,024.72 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,966.27 or 0.06737740 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $110.72 or 0.00251493 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $320.92 or 0.00728945 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00013493 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.60 or 0.00067232 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00007484 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $179.98 or 0.00408813 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $126.90 or 0.00288248 BTC.

About Lethean

Lethean (CRYPTO:LTHN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-V7 hashing algorithm. Lethean’s total supply is 865,787,039 coins and its circulating supply is 795,787,039 coins. The official website for Lethean is intensecoin.com . Lethean’s official Twitter account is @LetheanMovement and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Lethean is /r/Lethean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lethean is the synthesis of blockchain and VPN technology created for the new age of digital censorship and geo-restricted content. Lethean incorporates the anonymous Cryptonote blockchain to empower users to purchase proxy and VPN services. Lethean was rebranded from IntenseCoin and it is a PoW (Proof of Work) cryptocurrency based on the Cryptonight v2 algorithm. It will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them as well as to access blocked content on the Web. “

