LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMD) Shares Acquired by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMD – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 512,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,100 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 1.68% of LifeMD worth $3,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in LifeMD during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in LifeMD during the third quarter valued at $70,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL acquired a new position in LifeMD during the third quarter valued at $76,000. Everhart Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in LifeMD by 41.7% during the third quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 5,025 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in LifeMD during the second quarter valued at $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.48% of the company’s stock.

Get LifeMD alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LifeMD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of LifeMD from $30.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

LFMD opened at $3.56 on Wednesday. LifeMD, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.72 and a fifty-two week high of $21.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.71.

In other news, Director Bertrand Velge acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.54 per share, with a total value of $113,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 35.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About LifeMD (Get Rating)

LifeMD, Inc is a telehealth company, which engages in offering portfolio of direct-to-patient products and services. It combines virtual medical treatment with prescription medications and over-the-counter products. The firm’s network of licensed physicians offers telemedicine services and direct-to-consumer pharmacy to consumers across the United States.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LFMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for LifeMD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LifeMD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.