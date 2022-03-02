Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Bought by Beacon Financial Group

Beacon Financial Group lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,181 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LMT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,286,821 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,965,680,000 after buying an additional 330,694 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,499,508 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,549,296,000 after purchasing an additional 143,670 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,044,680 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,530,306,000 after purchasing an additional 26,557 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,545,253 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,223,466,000 after purchasing an additional 543,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,831,874 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $977,280,000 after buying an additional 311,657 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $376.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $521.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $445.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $365.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $420.48.

Lockheed Martin stock traded down $19.41 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $437.20. The company had a trading volume of 82,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,154,583. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $324.23 and a 12-month high of $458.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $378.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $358.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $7.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.16 by $0.31. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 91.52%. The firm had revenue of $17.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.38 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.21%.

About Lockheed Martin (Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.