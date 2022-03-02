Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Stake Decreased by Murphy Capital Management Inc.

Murphy Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,933 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 590 shares during the period. Murphy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 104.0% during the third quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 74.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lockheed Martin stock traded down $10.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $446.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 176,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,154,583. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.79. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $324.23 and a twelve month high of $458.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $378.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $358.51.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $7.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.16 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.66 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 91.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $2.80 per share. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 49.21%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $376.00 to $425.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wolfe Research raised Lockheed Martin from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $467.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. UBS Group boosted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $445.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $365.00 to $415.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $420.48.

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

