Loki Market Cap Achieves $29.72 Million (LOKI)

Loki (CURRENCY:LOKI) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 2nd. During the last week, Loki has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Loki coin can currently be purchased for $0.56 or 0.00001493 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Loki has a total market capitalization of $29.72 million and $1,392.00 worth of Loki was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Loki alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44,024.72 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,966.27 or 0.06737740 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $110.72 or 0.00251493 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $320.92 or 0.00728945 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00013493 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.60 or 0.00067232 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00007484 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $179.98 or 0.00408813 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $126.90 or 0.00288248 BTC.

Loki Coin Profile

Loki is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 25th, 2018. Loki’s total supply is 52,696,782 coins. The Reddit community for Loki is /r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Loki’s official website is loki.network . Loki’s official message board is loki.network/blog . Loki’s official Twitter account is @Loki_Project

According to CryptoCompare, “Loki is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal is to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Loki is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. The ERC-20 version of loki is available as Wrapped Loki “

Loki Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loki directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loki should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Loki using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Loki Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Loki and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.