Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) Given New $4.00 Price Target at R. F. Lafferty

Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by R. F. Lafferty from $7.00 to $4.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. R. F. Lafferty currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on RIDE. Zacks Investment Research raised Lordstown Motors from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $2.75 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. BTIG Research downgraded Lordstown Motors from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Lordstown Motors from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Lordstown Motors from $7.00 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.78.

Get Lordstown Motors alerts:

Shares of RIDE opened at $2.69 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $517.10 million, a P/E ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 0.44. Lordstown Motors has a one year low of $2.18 and a one year high of $21.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.68.

Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.39. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.23) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lordstown Motors will post -2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Chuan D. Vo purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.25 per share, with a total value of $25,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RIDE. State Street Corp increased its position in Lordstown Motors by 3,934.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,630,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,091,000 after acquiring an additional 2,565,114 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Lordstown Motors by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,562,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,989,000 after acquiring an additional 2,076,328 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Lordstown Motors by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,897,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543,310 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Lordstown Motors by 484.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,099,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,166,000 after acquiring an additional 911,879 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Lordstown Motors by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,342,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,081,000 after acquiring an additional 551,882 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.26% of the company’s stock.

Lordstown Motors Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lordstown Motors Corp. operates as an original equipment manufacturer of light duty fleet vehicles. It develops, manufactures, and sells Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck targeted for sale to fleet customers. Lordstown Motors Corp. was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lordstown Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lordstown Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.