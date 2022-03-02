LPL Financial LLC Buys 237,949 Shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH – Get Rating) by 2,174.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 248,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 237,949 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.63% of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF worth $5,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 14,232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 20,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 67,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 2,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 75,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 4,674 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWH opened at $22.53 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF has a 52-week low of $22.39 and a 52-week high of $28.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.24.

iShares MSCI Hong Kong Index Fund, formerly Shares MSCI Hong Kong ETF, (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Hong Kong market, as measured by the MSCI Hong Kong Index (the Index).

