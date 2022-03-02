LPL Financial LLC Reduces Stake in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF)

LPL Financial LLC lowered its position in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 434,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,146 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund were worth $5,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 17.9% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 3,027 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 2.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 139,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after acquiring an additional 3,210 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 3.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 268,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,905,000 after acquiring an additional 9,925 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 73.3% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 34,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 14,750 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000.

Shares of NYSE:FOF opened at $13.02 on Wednesday. Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.28 and a 12-month high of $15.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.08.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be issued a $0.087 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th.

About Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc is a close-ended fund of funds launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in funds investing in public equity markets. It also invests in funds investing in convertible securities, preferred securities, high yield securities and real estate, energy, utility, and other equity or income-oriented strategies.

