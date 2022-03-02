Lympo (LYM) Price Up 11.5% This Week

Lympo (CURRENCY:LYM) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 2nd. One Lympo coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0043 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges. Lympo has a total market capitalization of $3.59 million and $926,973.00 worth of Lympo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Lympo has traded 11.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002284 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003720 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002285 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.21 or 0.00034768 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45.78 or 0.00104678 BTC.

About Lympo

LYM is a coin. Its genesis date was February 25th, 2019. Lympo’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 826,672,979 coins. Lympo’s official Twitter account is @Lympo_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Lympo is medium.com/@lympo.io . Lympo’s official website is lympo.io . The Reddit community for Lympo is /r/LYMPO

According to CryptoCompare, “Lympo is an Ethereum-based sports and health marketplace. Lympo's healthy lifestyle ecosystem is powered by user-generated and user-controlled sports and wellness data. LYM is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Lympo's ecosystem. LYM also acts as the reward issued by market players interested in having direct access to Lympo digital fitness wallet users. There are two different types of rewards – A reward for achieving a healthy lifestyle goal, i.e. running 5 kilometres, and a reward for checking into a particular location for a specified amount of time, i.e. joining a gym class. “

Buying and Selling Lympo

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lympo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lympo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lympo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

