Manganese X Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:MNXXF) Short Interest Update

Manganese X Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:MNXXF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,400 shares, a decline of 69.6% from the January 31st total of 93,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 121,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS MNXXF traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.23. 97,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,175. Manganese X Energy has a 12 month low of $0.18 and a 12 month high of $0.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.24.
Manganese X Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)
