Manganese X Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:MNXXF) Short Interest Update

Manganese X Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:MNXXF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,400 shares, a decline of 69.6% from the January 31st total of 93,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 121,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS MNXXF traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.23. 97,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,175. Manganese X Energy has a 12 month low of $0.18 and a 12 month high of $0.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.24.

Manganese X Energy Company Profile

Manganese X Energy Corp. engages in the development of mineral properties. It focuses on Battery Hill, Lac Aux Bouleaux and Peter Lake properties. The company was founded by Lorne Allan Woods and Marc Blais on December 4, 2007 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

