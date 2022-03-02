ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.420-$3.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.410. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.60 billion-$2.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.64 billion.

MANT stock opened at $84.24 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $75.78. ManTech International has a 12-month low of $66.91 and a 12-month high of $92.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.22, a PEG ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 0.73.

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83. The company had revenue of $634.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $644.09 million. ManTech International had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 5.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that ManTech International will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This is a boost from ManTech International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. ManTech International’s payout ratio is currently 45.51%.

A number of research analysts have commented on MANT shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on ManTech International from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Alliance Global Partners cut their price target on ManTech International from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. William Blair upgraded ManTech International from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ManTech International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded ManTech International from an underperform rating to a buy rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $83.17.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MANT. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ManTech International by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,370,169 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $318,716,000 after purchasing an additional 179,823 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of ManTech International by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,524 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ManTech International by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 444,817 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,440,000 after purchasing an additional 26,324 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of ManTech International by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,781,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of ManTech International by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 99,561 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,261,000 after purchasing an additional 4,269 shares during the last quarter. 96.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ManTech International Corp. engages in the provision of information technology and technical services solutions. It also offers cyber security, software and systems development, enterprise information technology, multi-disciplined intelligence, program protection and mission assurance, system engineering, test and evaluation, command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, training, supply chain, and management consulting.

