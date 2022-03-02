Marathon Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:MGDPF) Receives $4.13 Average PT from Analysts

Marathon Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:MGDPF – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.13.

Several research firms have recently commented on MGDPF. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$4.50 target price on shares of Marathon Gold in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Marathon Gold from C$4.25 to C$4.50 in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

OTCMKTS MGDPF traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.40. 44,298 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,440. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.39. Marathon Gold has a fifty-two week low of $1.68 and a fifty-two week high of $3.00.

Marathon Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metal prospects. It focuses on Valentine Gold Project located in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada. The company was founded on December 3, 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

