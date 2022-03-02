Martin Vazquez Sells 5,000 Shares of Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) Stock

Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM – Get Rating) COO Martin Vazquez sold 5,000 shares of Outset Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total value of $217,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Martin Vazquez also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 3rd, Martin Vazquez sold 16,000 shares of Outset Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total value of $752,800.00.

OM stock traded up $1.99 on Wednesday, reaching $45.60. 418,679 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 490,636. Outset Medical, Inc. has a one year low of $33.29 and a one year high of $61.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 7.93 and a quick ratio of 9.64. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.33 and a beta of 2.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.94.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on OM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Outset Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Outset Medical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Bank of America started coverage on Outset Medical in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on Outset Medical from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.25.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Woodline Partners LP boosted its stake in Outset Medical by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 231,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,647,000 after purchasing an additional 22,827 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Outset Medical by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Outset Medical by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 105,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,853,000 after buying an additional 9,414 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Outset Medical by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 58,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,709,000 after buying an additional 2,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Outset Medical by 122.0% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 924,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,614,000 after buying an additional 508,082 shares during the last quarter.

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises of a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

