Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Position Increased by Cullinan Associates Inc.

Cullinan Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,790 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $3,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,869 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 4,853 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,800,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Woodstock Corp lifted its position in Mastercard by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 1,150 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co lifted its position in Mastercard by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 677 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Mastercard by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,885 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,067,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Shares of MA stock traded down $3.32 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $341.16. 56,886 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,574,647. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $333.48 billion, a PE ratio of 39.32, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.09. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $306.00 and a twelve month high of $401.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $368.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $354.16.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.17 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 122.90% and a net margin of 46.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 22.37%.

Mastercard declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 30th that permits the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to repurchase up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MA. Raymond James cut their price objective on Mastercard from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group started coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $448.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Mastercard from $448.00 to $449.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Barclays lowered their target price on Mastercard from $455.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $430.50.

In other news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 15,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total transaction of $5,515,580.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 155,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.74, for a total value of $59,502,724.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 480,490 shares of company stock worth $181,379,981. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Profile (Get Rating)

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.