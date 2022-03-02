Matrix AI Network (MAN) Price Hits $0.0199 on Major Exchanges

Matrix AI Network (CURRENCY:MAN) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 2nd. One Matrix AI Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.0199 or 0.00000045 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Matrix AI Network has traded 19.8% higher against the dollar. Matrix AI Network has a market capitalization of $4.26 million and approximately $399,792.00 worth of Matrix AI Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Matrix AI Network Profile

Matrix AI Network (CRYPTO:MAN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 17th, 2018. Matrix AI Network’s total supply is 647,450,056 coins and its circulating supply is 214,302,042 coins. The Reddit community for Matrix AI Network is /r/MatrixAINetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Matrix AI Network’s official Twitter account is @peoplecoinnews and its Facebook page is accessible here . Matrix AI Network’s official website is www.matrix.io

According to CryptoCompare, “MATRIX AI Network is an intelligent, open-source, new generation blockchain that aims to solve major challenges currently stifling the development and adoption of blockchain technology. MATRIX leverages the latest artificial intelligence (AI) technology to deliver on the promise of blockchain. Matrix AI Network is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. MATRIX Intelligent Contracts use Natural Language Programming and adaptive deep learning-based templates to auto-code. English and Chinese currently supported. Additional languages to be added later. “

Matrix AI Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Matrix AI Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Matrix AI Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Matrix AI Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

